MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the February 13th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDH. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of MDH Acquisition by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 69,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $10,374,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,212,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MDH stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. MDH Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.93.
MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.
