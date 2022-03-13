MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) Short Interest Update

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the February 13th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MeaTech 3D in the second quarter worth $252,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in MeaTech 3D in the third quarter worth $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MeaTech 3D in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MeaTech 3D by 15.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MeaTech 3D by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,072. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. MeaTech 3D has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $11.79.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

