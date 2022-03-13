MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

MAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

MediaAlpha stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. 185,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,652. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.62 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 140,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 123,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 40,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

