MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.63.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
Shares of MD stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,401,000 after buying an additional 514,072 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,359,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,241,000 after purchasing an additional 781,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,211,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,375,000 after purchasing an additional 57,309 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after purchasing an additional 256,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,578,000 after purchasing an additional 48,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.
MEDNAX Company Profile (Get Rating)
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
