MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of MD stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,401,000 after buying an additional 514,072 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,359,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,241,000 after purchasing an additional 781,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,211,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,375,000 after purchasing an additional 57,309 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after purchasing an additional 256,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,578,000 after purchasing an additional 48,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

