Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.9% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 39.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 21,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.2% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $103.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

