Meme (MEME) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.13 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.77 or 0.00247542 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011870 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004438 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00034056 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 141.5% against the dollar and now trades at $616.63 or 0.01593833 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars.

