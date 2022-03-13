Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,423,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,876,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

