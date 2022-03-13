Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.67% of Mesa Air Group worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 708.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.33 million. Mesa Air Group had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

