Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.6% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 18,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $187.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.99. The company has a market capitalization of $510.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.11 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $82,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,822,858 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

