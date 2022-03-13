Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.9% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $7.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.61. The company had a trading volume of 34,657,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,308,125. The stock has a market cap of $510.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.11 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.63.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,822,858. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

