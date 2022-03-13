Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $24,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

FB traded down $7.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.61. 34,657,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,308,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.11 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,822,858. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.