Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 13th. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $9.11 million and $24,948.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001120 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,872,013 coins and its circulating supply is 79,871,916 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

