MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $16,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in MetLife by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 9.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.4% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in MetLife by 0.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $64.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

