Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRU. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$71.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of C$17.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.97. Metro has a 1 year low of C$54.57 and a 1 year high of C$72.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

