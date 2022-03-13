Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRU. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Metro stock opened at C$71.74 on Friday. Metro has a 1 year low of C$54.57 and a 1 year high of C$72.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.87. The company has a market cap of C$17.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Metro’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

