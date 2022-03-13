Metronome Price Up 1.9% This Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $2.02 or 0.00005200 BTC on major exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $27.86 million and approximately $32,728.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045960 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.28 or 0.06555115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,911.36 or 0.99976500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00041421 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,908,557 coins and its circulating supply is 13,763,983 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

