MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE MGF opened at $3.82 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.0251 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 40.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,115,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 187,988 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 27.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 419,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 89,134 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,472,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

