MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE MGF opened at $3.82 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.0251 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust (Get Rating)
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.