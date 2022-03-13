MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of CIF stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (Get Rating)
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
