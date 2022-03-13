M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,496 AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,119,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 121.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

In other news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of UHAL opened at $583.04 on Friday. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $523.94 and a 12-month high of $769.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $617.60 and its 200 day moving average is $672.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.95.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.3 EPS for the current year.

About AMERCO (Get Rating)

AMERCO engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.