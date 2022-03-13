M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 120.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

In other Bunge news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $20,112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $9,860,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,151,050 shares of company stock worth $119,973,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $109.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $112.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.97.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.34%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

