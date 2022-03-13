M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Gartner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $297,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,150 shares of company stock worth $1,570,615. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $279.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.13. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $179.59 and a one year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

