M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,628,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $43.05 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

