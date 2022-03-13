M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.04 Million in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $206.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.45 and its 200-day moving average is $194.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

