M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 50,458 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,458 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 63,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IPG opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.56 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.41.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. StockNews.com lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

