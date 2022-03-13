M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 7,934 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,293,000 after purchasing an additional 266,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 73.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after buying an additional 710,280 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 32.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,474,000 after buying an additional 349,124 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 10.4% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,258,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,487,000 after buying an additional 118,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 21.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,817,000 after buying an additional 134,429 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.91.

Shares of SPT opened at $62.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.40 and a beta of 1.26. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average is $99.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $55,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $349,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,327,897. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

