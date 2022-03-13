MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.35.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,365. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 99,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,606,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

MGM traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.11. 3,744,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,656,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.95. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

