MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of MGP Ingredients worth $11,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $100,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,652 shares of company stock worth $697,634 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.36. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGPI. Truist Financial raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

MGP Ingredients Profile (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.