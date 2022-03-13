Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,578 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.1% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

MSFT traded down $5.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.07. 27,192,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,676,406. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $229.35 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

