Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,054 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.1% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,345,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,177,127,000 after purchasing an additional 203,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,209,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.07. 27,192,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,676,406. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $229.35 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

