Millennium Management LLC Acquires 17,785 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,484 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Kirby worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 439.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 171,879 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Kirby by 903.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 47,737 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,425,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,362,000 after purchasing an additional 61,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kirby by 181.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 124,913 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $257,844.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $33,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,375 shares of company stock worth $2,932,540. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.48.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KEX shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

