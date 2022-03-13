Millennium Management LLC Acquires 24,191 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) by 141.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,297 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $96.08 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $97.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.39. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $69.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

NCBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

In related news, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $506,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oliver Pierce Smith bought 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,884.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,663 shares of company stock worth $978,756. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

