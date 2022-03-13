Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 278,794 Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 278,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.22% of Kaltura at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLTR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,117,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Intel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,739,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Shares of KLTR opened at $1.95 on Friday. Kaltura Inc has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Kaltura Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

KLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Kaltura from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Kaltura from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kaltura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Kaltura Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.