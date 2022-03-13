Millennium Management LLC Boosts Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 491.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 74,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,692,000 after buying an additional 96,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.86.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $128.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 110.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.61 and a 200 day moving average of $136.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.41 and a 52 week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

