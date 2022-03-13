Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,389 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 454,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after acquiring an additional 459,378 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $30.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.80. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.23.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $1,376,749.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,678. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

