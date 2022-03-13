Millennium Management LLC Buys 325,364 Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) by 2,680.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,364 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.67% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,205,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 177,958 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 99,499 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 75,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $29.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.95.

Shares of PRQR opened at $0.97 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.86.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 4,113.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.