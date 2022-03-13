Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 546,991 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ABM Industries worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 187.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 64,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 41,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 52.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after buying an additional 149,487 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 14.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 154,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 19,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

NYSE ABM opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.22. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 1.91%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

ABM Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.