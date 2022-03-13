Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average of $45.62.

