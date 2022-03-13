Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,467 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWG. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 763.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 594,905 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,237,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,803,000 after buying an additional 406,677 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,656,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,903,000 after buying an additional 339,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 126.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 268,111 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after buying an additional 244,400 shares during the period. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NWG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 350 ($4.59) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.60.

NWG stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.31. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

