Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,439 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of Xometry worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,657,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xometry by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 422,032 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Xometry by 37,490.8% during the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 187,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 187,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,109,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

XMTR opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average of $53.56. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $97.57.

In other Xometry news, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $123,381.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,409,963.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

