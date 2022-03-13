Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290,980 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 441.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 136.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 345.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.90 on Friday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

