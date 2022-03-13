Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BRF worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 1,919.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,918 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 850,609 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 231,786 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 65,214 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRF has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Brf S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

