Millennium Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,316 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $125.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.50. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.78.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

