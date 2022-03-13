Millennium Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEIS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $83.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.96. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.79 and a twelve month high of $122.36. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $396.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

AEIS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.