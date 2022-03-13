Millennium Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Capula Management Ltd boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 42.4% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $1,295,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

BR stock opened at $144.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.71 and its 200-day moving average is $166.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

