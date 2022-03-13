Millennium Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Douglas Dynamics worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 100,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Linda R. Evans sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $40,291.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $368,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,810 shares of company stock worth $639,557 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLOW opened at $34.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $152.95 million during the quarter. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.02%.

PLOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

