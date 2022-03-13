Millennium Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 111.1% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Liberty Global by 49.9% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

LBTYK stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $30.49.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

