Millennium Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Intapp worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTA opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

INTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

