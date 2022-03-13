Millennium Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after buying an additional 126,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,877,000 after buying an additional 64,991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 20.1% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 120,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 106.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 263,616 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadmark Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of BRMK opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.81. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 68.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

