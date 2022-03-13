Millennium Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 171,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,168,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.40 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

