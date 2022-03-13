Millennium Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,907 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 447,451 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ADT by 1,171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,936 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 224,755 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ADT by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,798 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 72,171 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ADT by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 631,493 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 184,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

ADT opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.38. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.15%.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

